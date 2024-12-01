Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,129 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 4.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $244,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,459 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,251. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.06.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $542.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.00. The company has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

