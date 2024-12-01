Bellevue Group AG Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,929 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626,268 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after buying an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,667,000 after buying an additional 349,554 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,116,000 after acquiring an additional 170,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $71,772.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,121,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,650,688.94. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,442.24. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,111. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

