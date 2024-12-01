Berkley W R Corp Acquires 74,543 Shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.30% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 47.1% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 6,942.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition alerts:

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLAC opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.