Berkley W R Corp Buys 209,122 Shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report) by 149.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,122 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Bayview Acquisition were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAYA. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Bayview Acquisition by 408.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,553,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Bayview Acquisition by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period.

Bayview Acquisition Stock Performance

BAYA stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Bayview Acquisition Profile

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

