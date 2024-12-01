Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 204,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMJ. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Plum Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Plum Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. III

Plum Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp.

