Berkley W R Corp Sells 242,540 Shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,540 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $1,825,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,622,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 10,381.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of PFTA stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Perception Capital Corp. III Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

