Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Lessened by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109,107 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This trade represents a 80.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $340.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.12 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

