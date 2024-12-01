Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO) Insider Purchases A$59,600.00 in Stock

Biome Australia Limited (ASX:BIO – Get Free Report) insider Blair Norfolk acquired 100,000 shares of Biome Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$59,600.00 ($38,701.30).

Biome Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65.

About Biome Australia

Biome Australia Limited develops, commercializes, and markets various live biotherapeutics and complimentary medicines in Australia and internationally. It provides live biotherapeutic products under the Activated Probiotics brand; organic nutraceutical products under the Activated Nutrients brand; and sports performance and recovery products under the Activated X Performance brand.

