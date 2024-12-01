B&L Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $260.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $193.05 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.88.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
