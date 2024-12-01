B&L Asset Management LLC Invests $264,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,488 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

