B&L Asset Management LLC Invests $6.68 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,000. Mastercard accounts for 4.2% of B&L Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up previously from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE:MA opened at $532.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $404.32 and a twelve month high of $535.77.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Read More
