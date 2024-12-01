B&L Asset Management LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 111,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $512.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $196.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

