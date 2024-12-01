B&L Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of B&L Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $291.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.53.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

