B&L Asset Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 263.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,670,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $498,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.92. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $119.77 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

