B&L Asset Management LLC Takes $922,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 242.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $139.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average of $145.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

