B&L Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of B&L Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $232.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average of $209.99.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

