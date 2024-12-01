Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 243,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blue Star Foods Price Performance

BSFC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 1,729,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,483. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

