Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 243,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Blue Star Foods Price Performance
BSFC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 1,729,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,483. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About Blue Star Foods
