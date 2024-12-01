BNP Paribas Downgrades TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

TTE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TTE opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 490,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 361,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 134.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 250,427 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

