BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,250 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,104,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,203,000 after purchasing an additional 484,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after purchasing an additional 411,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $41,588,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

