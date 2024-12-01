Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bone Biologics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BBLG opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Bone Biologics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $10.56.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

