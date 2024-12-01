BorgWarner Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NYSE BWA opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BWA shares. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

