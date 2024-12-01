Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Bow Energy Ltd., shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Bow Energy Ltd., Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Bow Energy Ltd., Company Profile

Bow Energy Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Indonesia. Its principal properties include production sharing contracts, such as Bohorok, Palmerah Baru, Palmerah Deep, Mahato, as well as South Block A and Bohorok Deep properties located in Sumatra, Indonesia.

