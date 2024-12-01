Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 16.9% in November

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of BNRG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 96,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,781. Brenmiller Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brenmiller Energy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.