Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 16.9% in November

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of BNRG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 96,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,781. Brenmiller Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

