Brian L. Roberts Sells 234,464 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,232,000 after buying an additional 68,139 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 544,123 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

