Brian L. Roberts Sells 234,464 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA
Institutional Trading of Comcast
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,232,000 after buying an additional 68,139 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 544,123 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.