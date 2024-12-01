Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 77,226 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,226 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 206.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in WEX by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 456.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 47.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $188.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.42. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. The trade was a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.