BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth about $163,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.