BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,281 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.43% of ATS worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ATS by 91.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ATS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ATS by 24.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of ATS opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. ATS Co. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.05.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

