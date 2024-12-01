BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $15.83 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,159,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in NU by 1.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,118,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,423,000 after acquiring an additional 213,672 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in NU by 171.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,281,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,036 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 143.3% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 56.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 241,685 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

NU Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.53 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

