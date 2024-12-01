Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

BYFC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

