Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.