Brokerages Set Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target at $25.60

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $586.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.71. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 480,184 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

