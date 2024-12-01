Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $500.00

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Moody's Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $499.98 on Friday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $358.68 and a 1-year high of $503.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,296. This trade represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total value of $134,596.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,387,952.46. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 593,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 538.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Moody’s by 29.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

