Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Up 35.4% in November

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BROG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 25,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,823. Brooge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.