BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $205.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.13.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.72. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,563.02. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

