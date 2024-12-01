Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burnham Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BURCA remained flat at $14.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Burnham has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3,193.81 and a quick ratio of 3,191.78.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.