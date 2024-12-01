BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 695,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZFD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. 969,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,823. The stock has a market cap of $169.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

