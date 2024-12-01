Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $108,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after acquiring an additional 262,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total transaction of $255,827.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,200,741.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,546 shares of company stock worth $5,345,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $214.72 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.11 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

