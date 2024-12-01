California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

California First Leasing Price Performance

Shares of CFNB remained flat at $24.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. California First Leasing has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $25.00.

California First Leasing Company Profile

Featured Stories

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

