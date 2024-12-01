California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
California First Leasing Price Performance
Shares of CFNB remained flat at $24.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. California First Leasing has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $25.00.
California First Leasing Company Profile
