California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,231. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $30,574.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 255.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $119,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

