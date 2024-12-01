Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Short Interest Up 15.9% in November

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLBT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,695. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 122.59% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 130.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,583.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

