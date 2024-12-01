Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Cencora worth $26,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.7 %

Cencora stock opened at $251.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.83 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.