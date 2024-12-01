CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,694. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.