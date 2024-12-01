Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

CRL stock opened at $199.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.95. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $176.48 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

