Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the second quarter valued at $24,772,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,692,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,252,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the second quarter worth about $9,099,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the second quarter worth approximately $7,091,000.
Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Price Performance
Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman stock remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,463. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.
About Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
Featured Stories
