Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 78.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 220,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 79,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,775,004.27. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

