Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 959. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

