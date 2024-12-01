Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 959. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.
Clarkson Company Profile
