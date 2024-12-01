Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $22.14 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $217,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $43.48 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

