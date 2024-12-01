Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $66.66 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,467,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $66,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. RS Crum Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 162.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.