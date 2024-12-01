Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

