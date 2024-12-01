Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 558 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.