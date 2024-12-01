Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,007,600 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 856,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 325.0 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of COCSF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

